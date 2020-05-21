There are 260 coronavirus cases in Wood County — up from 255 on Wednesday — according to a health department update posted on Thursday.
The case numbers include confirmed and probable.
There are 64 hospitalizations, which is one more than on Wednesday. There have been 43 deaths, unchanged from Tuesday.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61. There are 101 men and 159 women.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 28,174 confirmed cases. There have been 1,653 confirmed deaths. There are 5,295 hospitalizations in Ohio. The median age is 50.