Wood County has had 1,510 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,497 on Thursday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is no change from last week.
There are 91 active cases. This is down from 93 on Thursday.
There have been 140 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of one since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 694 males and 816 females.
There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 128,297 confirmed cases and 4,110 confirmed deaths.