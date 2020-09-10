Wood County has had 1,497 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 1,478 on Wednesday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is no change from last week.
There are 93 active cases. This is up from 86 on Wednesday.
There have been 140 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of two since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 690 males and 807 females.
There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 144 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 110.08 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 127,106 confirmed cases and 4,064 confirmed deaths.