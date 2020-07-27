Wood County has had 750 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 701 on Friday.
Wood County has been downgraded from a level 3 state alert to a level 2. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 55 deaths since March.
There have been 88 hospitalizations since March; that number is up from 85 on Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 341 males and 408 females.
There are 108 active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 77,309 confirmed cases and 3,039 confirmed deaths.