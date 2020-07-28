Wood County has had 801 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 750 on Monday.
Wood County has been downgraded from a level 3 state alert to a level 2. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March; this is an increase of three since Monday.
The latest deaths were two women in their 80s and 70s, and a man in his 80s.
There have been 27 men and 31 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 14 were in their 80s, six in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 91 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 366 males and 435 females.
There are 108 active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 81,896 confirmed cases and 3,118 confirmed deaths.