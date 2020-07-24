Wood County has had 701 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 669 on Thursday.
There was also one more death — a man in his 70s — recorded since Thursday.
There have been 55 deaths since March. There have been 26 men and 29 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, seven in their 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, six in their 70s and six in their 60s.
Wood County has been downgraded from a level 3 state alert to a level 2. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 85 hospitalizations since March; that number is up one from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 45. There are 317 males and 384 females.
There are 106 active cases in nine Wood County zip codes.
There are 41-45 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 26-30 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bradner, Fostoria, North Baltimore, Rudolph and Walbridge. Northwood has 6-10 active cases and Rossford has 11-15.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 228 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 77,309 confirmed cases and 3,039 confirmed deaths.