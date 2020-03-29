There are 12 COVID-19 cases in Wood County, according to a Sunday afternoon post by the Wood County Health Department.
There are six hospitalizations. There have been zero deaths.
The age range of those diagnosed is 20-71 and includes two males and 10 females. The median age is 57.
Local testing for coronavirus is limited to those who are severely ill and health care workers.
In Ohio, there were 1,653 cases as of Sunday afternoon. That includes 403 hospitalizations and 29 deaths. The age range is less than 1 year old, up to 98. The median age is 52 and the percentage is 51% males and 49% females.
The daily update provided by the Wood County Emergency Management Agency is online at sent-trib.com.