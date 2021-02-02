Bowling Green State University positive coronavirus cases continue to decline, according to a Tuesday update.
“This is an encouraging trend as we continue to move in the right direction and settle into the spring semester,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer.
For Jan. 25-31, there were 60 cases, including 54 students, zero faculty and six staff; 78% of the cases for this period live off campus.
Last period there were 71 cases, including 62 students, zero faculty and nine staff. The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 196, including 168 students, five faculty and 23 staff.
As cases and demand for testing drops, the university has resumed randomized surveillance testing, similar to the fall, for students who come to the main BGSU campus.
There are four students quarantined in university housing, with 97% of beds available, and 18 students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 954 tests done between Jan. 25-31, with 51 positives. The positivity rate is 5.3%; the Ohio positivity rate is 13%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 6,629, with 285 positives and a 4.3% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.