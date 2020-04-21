The extent to which the coronavirus epidemic will effect the City of Bowling Green’s bottom line — and businesses — was in the spotlight Monday.
During his report to council, Mayor Mike Aspacher acknowledged the pandemic will affect the city’s finances but “it really is an ongoing process” as they work to analyze how deep that impact might be.
Aspacher said it will provide “great challenges” for the community, and that information will be provided to council as they get a clearer picture on the effects and their responses to them.
Aspacher said federal assistance would likely play a part, and he has spoken to local and state representatives, and also spoke recently with Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Bob Latta, as well as Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
“I was just hoping to impress upon them the financial impact that Bowling Green” will experience, he said.
Councilman Greg Robinette said that, at the planned June 1 meeting of the finance committee, he hopes to receive a report from the administration about the expected effects of the virus on the 2020 and 2021 budget.
He said that a recent article by the Brookings Institute stated that Ohio municipalities are among the worst-positioned to ride out the effects of coronavirus because of how cities and villages in the state are funded. He noted that 44% of the city’s general fund comes from income tax.
“A very, very large chunk of our budget is income tax, so we’re going to feel the impact of that,” Robinette said.
He further noted that, currently, the city can’t truly benefit from the federal coronavirus relief fund because the city, and Wood County, don’t meet the population threshold. He said he would like to draft a resolution asking Ohio’s congressional delegation to support that funding be directed at communities of all sizes.
“Hopefully this will be a moot point by the time we get to our next meeting,” Robinette said.
Aspacher also thanked the community for support of local businesses, saying he’s heard anecdotally that people are buying carryout food as they’re able, and supporting businesses in other ways.
“We of course continue to be very concerned about the effect this is having on them,” Aspacher said.
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter announced that expanded use of temporary signage for commercial businesses is now being allowed, including an increase in the number of total temporary signs (three total), and the waiving of certain requirements including permit requirements. The increase is in effect until Dec. 31. She also said the city is allowing downtown businesses to utilize A-frame signs for the remainder of the year with no fee, and outdoor merchandising and dining on the sidewalk can also be offered with no fee, though a permit is still required.
The full information regarding the regulations for the signs, merchandising and dining are available from the Planning Department, Tretter said.
Tretter further encouraged local businesses to be in contact with local organizations that represent them, including those at the Four Corners Center.
Council Monday evening unanimously passed a $100,000 supplemental appropriation which, according to the legislative package document prepared for council, “will be utilized for new Business Revolving Loan Fund loans. In light of the recent coronavirus health crisis, a number of businesses are requesting financial assistance through these business assistance loans.”
“The city’s bending over backwards to make funds available, and to make it … painless,” Robinette said.
Aspacher also pointed out bright spots in how Bowling Green itself has reacted to COVID-19.
“I’m very grateful for the community’s response and I’m more positive today than I ever have been that we will get through this and we will once again thrive as a community.”
He highlighted the efforts of Tretter and the city employees, and of the city schools’ staff and teachers.
Tretter noted that Aspacher has challenged the city’s staff to look at things differently in these unprecedented times.
“(He) is encouraging us to be bold, he’s encouraging us to be creative,” she said.
“All the departments are working very hard to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate what is coming down the road,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, “and I continue to be impressed with their professionalism during this time.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Tretter, via a report submitted by Planning Director Heather Sayler, that the planning commission and zoning board of appeals meetings for May will likely be canceled.
• Heard from Tretter, via a report submitted by Parks Director Kristin Otley, that the May Bicycle Safety Commission meeting has been canceled. Tretter also read a notice from Otley that, while the city’s parks are open, patrons are asked to socially distance themselves and plan ahead because restrooms and water fountains are closed.
• Heard from Tretter, via a report submitted by Public Works Director Brian Craft, that April brush collection in the city began on Monday, with over 700 addresses requesting it, which she said was a record “by far.”
• Heard from Tretter that the city’s website now features a consolidated map of the city’s capital projects, providing comprehensive information about those projects which are planned, or ongoing. It further can link neighborhood letters which have been delivered to project areas, and provides information about what is being planned and financial information.
• Heard both Aspacher and Hollenbaugh highlight the importance of residents continuing to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting was streamed online. All council members were in attendance, with Councilman Neocles Leontis attending the meeting remotely.