The Wood County Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual Cops and Kids holiday shopping event this week.
“With the many COVID issues facing all of us, the FOP realized the need is greater for many families in Wood County,” said Dan Van Vorhis, president Wood County Fraternal Order of Police.
This year, officers will still be providing clothing and toys for kids; however, officers will be delivering the items directly to the kid’s homes.
“On a daily basis, officers are in homes and see firsthand that some families could benefit from participating in the Cops and Kids program,” Van Vorhis said.
This year, officers have worked with parents and came up with things that their kids need and or want.
“Officers have found, in many situations, the kids are asking for clothing, hygiene items and food, before listing toys,” Van Vorhis said. “This program is more than being able to provide these items but continuing to build that positive relationship between the officers and the kids from their jurisdiction.”
On Saturday, officers took the lists provided by parents on things their kids need and had on their wish list and went shopping at Meijer in Rossford and Bowling Green.
This week, law enforcement from Wood County will be passing out these toys, clothing and food out to the families. This year, the FOP has planned a mix of meeting some kids at their departments, and some will be delivering directly to their homes.
“So, if you see a line of police cars stopping at a house, you will likely see officers getting out of their cars and carrying clothing, toys and food to be dropped off to the kids,” Van Vorhis said.
Cops and Kids would not be able to provide for the kids, if it was not for the support that is received from the community, he said. All money received goes directly to the kids.
This year, the FOP will be providing for 164 kids in Wood County.
Our schedule for passing out and or delivery:
Today, children from Rossford, Lake, Northwood and Eastwood school district are invited to come to Perrysburg Township Police Department between 4 and 6 p.m. to meet with officers and get their presents and food boxes.
On Tuesday officers will be delivering to kids from Bowling Green and Otsego school districts. Officers will meet at FOP Lodge located on the Wood County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. and head out and deliver to the kids’ home in Bowling Green, Portage, Rudolph, Tontogany and Weston.
On Wednesday children from North Baltimore and Elmwood, are invited to North Baltimore police/fire building between 4 and 6 p.m., to meet with officers, hang out, eat pizza and get their gifts and food baskets. Santa will be visiting.