OSU Extension Wood County is offering virtual classes.
Register by visiting the link for each class or email smith.11604@osu.edu to register.
October
Wednesday, noon-12:45 p.m. - The Mediterranean Diet: The Mediterranean Diet has been a subject of intensive research for more than 50 years. The evidence of this diet’s health benefit is compelling. Attend this workshop to understand how to apply this eating style to your family meals.
Register here:
Oct. 14, noon-12:45 p.m.- Cooking with Quinoa: Learn about the health benefits of this economical food. This program will focus on the benefits of this food in the diet, how to cook quinoa and recipes to try at home.
Register here:
Oct. 28, noon-12:45 p.m.- Beating the Blues: Did you know Seasonal Affective Disorder affects about 6% of Americans; however, as many as 15% of people in the U.S. may have a milder version that includes only some of the symptoms, often referred to as the winter blues. Attend this session to Identify symptoms of winter blues, learn tips for beating the winter blues and set some goals to beat those winter blues.
November
Nov. 4, noon-12:45 p.m.- Seasonal Eating for people with Diabetes: November is National Diabetes Month, and with 34 million Americans who h have diabetes, this time of year can be more difficult to manage. Take Charge of Your Diabetes during the Holidays will provide you with tips for managing your diabetes during the holidays. You will learn how to prepare favorite holiday foods that are both nutritious and delicious
Register here:
Nov. 10, noon-12:45 p.m.- The Mediterranean Diet Part 2: In this workshop, we will expand on the Mediterranean Diet, and build on the information from the first session. Mediterranean Diet part 1 is a prerequisite to register for this class. Learn more about the study of the 5 blue zones, “which are longevity hot spots around the globe.” Participants will learn what centenarians eat to live to the age of 100 and beyond. Participants will be asked to complete a brief pre-survey to ask how are following the Mediterranean diet and we will discuss it during the presentation.
Nov. 18, noon-12:45 p.m.Be Savvy with your Spirits: The average American sees an increase in their alcohol drinking habits between Thanksgiving and New Years. This session will discuss the recommendations for alcohol consumption, health implications of various drinking patterns. Participants will also learn how alcohol may impact weight, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.
Nov. 24, noon-12:45 p.m.- Nutrition’s Role in a Healthy Microbiome: In this workshop you will learn the important role the human microbiome plays in human health as it relates to metabolism, immunity development, nutrition, and its link between various diseases. We will explore tips to nourish our human microbiome through the foods we choose in order to fuel our body. We will also discuss the difference between prebiotics and probiotics
December
Dec. 2, noon-12:45 p.m.- Humor and Stress: This session will focus on the humor and stress management techniques. This session will discuss research on stress on the body as well as the role humor can play in reducing stress. Laughter is good medicine!
Register here:
Dec. 9, noon-12:45 p.m.- Aging and your Brain Health: Researchers say that living a mentally active life, is just as important as living a physically active life. This session will discuss the health benefits of “brain workouts,” provide examples of brain exercises.
Dec. 16, noon-12:45 p.m.- Seasonal Eating for people with Diabetes: November is National Diabetes Month, and with 34 million Americans who h have diabetes, this time of year can be more difficult to manage. . Take Charge of Your Diabetes during the Holidays will provide you with tips for managing your diabetes during the holidays. You will learn how to prepare favorite holiday foods that are both nutritious and delicious
Register here: