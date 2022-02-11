A grassroots movement to get the federal government to operate with a balanced budget and limit terms has reached Wood County.
Katherine Clark, of Bowling Green, represents all of Wood County, known as district 3, for the convention of states action.
“I consider it a responsibility that when our federal government becomes too big for its britches and begins to have all the power, the states have a right to call a convention,” Clark said.
The goal of the movement is to get 34 states to call the convention; 38 are needed to ratify any amendments as proposed.
Clark said 17 states have joined the movement. There is active legislation in 14 states, including Ohio and Michigan.
Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows for a meeting of the states, she said.
They are allowed to propose amendments to the Constitution. A specific, agreed-upon agenda must be followed, Clark said, if the convention is called.
“They just can’t get there and discuss anything they want,” she said.
The three topics agreed to are:
• Make the federal government be fiscally responsible.
“My husband and I balance our budget, why would anyone else be different?” Clark said.
• Reign in the federal government’s scope, jurisdiction and power.
• Impose term limits for those in federal office.
Clark said that the Ohio House has had a second hearing on joining the convention of states.
“It’s very active in Ohio right now,” she said. “It’s not a pie in the sky. I think we’re closer to a probability than a possibility.”
Clark became involved in the movement in November. She said initially she was wary of the convention of states.
The topic came up again while she was talking with a friend and she decided to look into it more.
“This is not messing with the Constitution. This is proposing amendments,” Clark said.
She encouraged interested persons to visit the convention of states website. There are over 100 five-minute videos, plus in-depth items to review.
There’s also a petition.
“That petition is all important. That will tell your individual representative and senator at the Ohio level that you want them to support the convention of states,” Clark said.
Volunteers are also needed to talk up the movement and educate people. Some computer assistance is also needed.
A lot of experience is not needed, Clark said.
“I’m a mom. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom my whole life,” she said. “I’ve homeschooled four children.”
Clark keeps up on politics and government.
“All my life I’ve been watching the government step deeper and deeper and deeper in my life,” she said.
Clark lamented the breakdown of the family and the mindset that “our country is bad.”
“I know this isn’t utopia, but we’re a lot better than the alternatives,” she said.
“When I heard about the convention of states, I was thrilled to find something to turn my anger and sorrow … into action. It’s something I can do. I can take control and be a good citizen. It can be ‘we the people,’” Clark said. “Citizens are supposed to govern.”
While the movement has a majority of conservative members, it is open to anyone, she said.
“It truly is non-partisan,” Clark said. “There are a a lot of Democrats that don’t want a big government as well.”
The convention of states movement launched in 2013 and has 3 million supporters, including petition signers in every state house district in America, according to the website.
Diana Telles, state media liaison in Ohio for the convention of states, said the process is slow, but moving.
“We have a lot of momentum right now, that’s the good news,” she said. “It could still be years in the making.
“We’re not going anywhere, we’ll stick with it,” Telles said. “We’re halfway there.”
For more information, email katherine.clark@cosaction.com or visit https://conventionofstates.com/.