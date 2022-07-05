PERRYSBURG — Several contractor mistakes have slowed progress on the water tower repainting project.
The new estimated date for finishing the project has been pushed back at least two weeks.
“It’s my understanding that the water tower contractor used the wrong color paint for the silhouettes, as per the addendum. It will be rectified and the contractor will be paying for it, because it was their mistake,” Councilwoman Jan Materni said.
Contractor Seven Brothers Painting Inc. bought black paint. They also made a second error with the logo stencil.
“They started painting it on Thursday and it was the wrong color and the wrong font,” said Marie Dunn, public information officer for the city. “The stencil for the word Perrysburg was incorrect. It was still the old one.”
The error has since been painted over and it is ready for painting to resume when the new color arrives.
Dunn said that the contractor is paying for the mistake. During original council discussions the contractor estimated a cost of $300 per gallon for the paint.
Council approved maintaining the silhouettes on the water tower — which has been the subject of much discussion in the city — with the new paint job, but with a modern update, including the new re-branded logo and colors.
Instead of the original black they would be using a blue color.
Council also approved spending up to an additional $55,000 for expanding the painting project to include the silhouettes with the logo. The actual cost for the silhouettes turned out to be $47,000.
Materni had voted against the original appropriation of funds for the silhouettes, because of the cost.
The project had originally been approved in November for $438,725, while $800,000 had been budgeted.
Information sent to the contractor was correct.
City employees caught the contractor error when performing a routine progress check as painting started on Thursday afternoon. It has since been painted over, and it is ready for the ready new painting.
New paint is estimated to arrive within 10 days. Once paint arrives the contractor will finish the lettering and the silhouettes. It will then take two to three days to fill the tower. A bacteriological test will be taken, which will take 48 to confirm efficacy of the water.
City services are not expected to be affected during this time.
“The water pressure in the East Boundary pressure zone will continue to be maintained through the water tower on Fifth Street and the pumps on East Boundary,” Dunn said.
The elevated water tank is located on Ohio 199.
The project has a narrow window of time to be accomplished because of weather and heat. The city started draining the tower May 11 and it was turned over to the contractor on May 13 for sandblasting and painting.
The original plan called for it to be finished before summer.
Water towers are inspected every five years, as part of a safety evaluation and the city had notice of an inspection in January 2020. There was corrosion found that needed to be removed, which also required the repainting.