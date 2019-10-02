Contractor continues finishing work in downtown BG - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Contractor continues finishing work in downtown BG

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 2:12 pm

Sidewalk, curb, and curb ramp repairs continue along the western portion of Main Street and on Wooster Street, according to a downtown construction update provided by the City of Bowling Green.

Temporary road closures and parking restrictions should be expected while the contractor continues to repair/replace the curb, sidewalk, and/or curb ramp in the respective areas of the work zone. It is expected that these repairs will continue for the next few weeks. Once complete, the final surface course of asphalt will be placed.

Posted in , on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 2:12 pm.

