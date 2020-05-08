ROSSFORD — Large earth-moving vehicles continue to work on the new $7 million Capital Tire facility in the expanding Harmon Business Park, which is very close to the new Amazon fulfillment center.
Logan Creek Construction, a NAI Harmon Group company, broke ground in early April, just after the coronavirus restrictions were mandated by the state.
“The coronavirus slowed some construction. Groups of workers had to take leaves of absence and some started working from home, but construction is still going on,” said T.J. Moynihan, marketing director for the NAI Harmon Group, the development team.
“Logistically it helps save them money,” Moynihan said. “It’s a new larger facility that will be a better fit for their operation for the future. They just really ran out of space.”
The company is relocating from Toledo to the new 80,000 square foot facility in the Harmon Business Park, at 9000 Harmon Parkway in Rossford.
Capital Tire was described by Moynihan as the largest Goodyear Tire distributor in the United States. The company is an automotive wholesaler that distributes tires, tubes and custom wheels for passenger and commercial vehicles as well as custom wheels for the retail, commercial, and wholesale markets.
The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.
This is the second business to go into the 10-lot business park. The first business was Denver Wholesale Florist, which also moved from downtown Toledo almost two years ago. DWF has 15 locations spread throughout the U.S.
“All the infrastructure, roads and utilities are in at the Rossford site and was completed about two years ago as a $2.5 million dollar project,” said Joshua Payzant, Harmon Group Realtor.
There is also a sister business park going into Defiance.
The NAI Harmon Group is based in Toledo, with offices in Defiance and Lambertville, Michigan. The company operates in 17 states operating in warehousing, real estate and construction.