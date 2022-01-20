The construction of the new City Building will soon begin.
Installation of fencing around the construction site at 315 N. Main and 316 N. Church St. and a portion of the existing City Building at 304 N. Church St. is scheduled to occur next week.
City parking Lot 6 will be closed beginning Monday.
Once construction fencing is installed, Oak Street will no longer be accessible from Main Street. Traffic to the existing City Building will be limited to the North Church entrance, with exit onto Oak Street. Limited public parking at the existing City Building will remain.
The sidewalk in front of 315 N. Main will be closed during this first phase of the project.
Access to the businesses and apartments at 317 N. Main will be maintained throughout the project from Main Street.