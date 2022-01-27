During construction of the new city building, access to the Wood County District Public Library’s 24/7 book return will be maintained.
As West Oak Street closes, drive-up access may be difficult. However, walk-up access to the library return remains open, according to a Thursday library news release.
The best way to access the book drop is to park in the library parking lot, then walk around the northwest corner of the building to the library return.
Later in 2022, a new drive-up library return will be installed on the south side of the library. For now, walk-up access to the current library return will be maintained.