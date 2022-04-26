PERRYSBURG — In preparation for the May 3 primary, local candidates and party faithful attended the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition Tax Day Rally on Saturday at Hood Park in downtown Perrysburg.
Small American flags lined the sidewalk leading to the Hood Park statue for Perrysburg veterans, but the yellow Gadsden flag with the snake and “Don’t tread on me” slogan that waved prominently, for the group which founded the event 13 years ago as a Tea Party rally.
More than 25 attendees mingled with fellow members and candidates.The several speakers included two candidates, and a surrogate, for the 9th Congressional District, which has been held for 40 years by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur.
Kaptur is the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, having been first elected in 1982.
Inflation and other economic issues were prominently discussed.
Linda Bowyer, Chair of NWOCC, urged supporters to “show your support for lower taxes and smaller government,” the foundational message of the organization.
“We can’t be mind-numbed robots doing whatever the establishment says, or a popular figure says we should do,” Bowyer said.
“These will be low voter-turnout elections. For any of you who have worked with us on elections, low voter-turnout elections are where you can make a real difference, because if there’s not very many people voting you get five or ten of your friends to vote, that makes a difference,” Bowyer said.
The undercurrent of the discussion was redistricting, because Perrysburg is now part of the 9th Congressional District. Bowyer said that she believes it is now a Republican leaning district.
“Ask a bunch of tough questions. Research the answers. If you like the answers and you like the candidate, open your wallet, open your checkbook,” Bowyer said.
She also urged supporters to do volunteer work for candidates.
Of the four candidates running for the 9th Congressional District, candidates Beth Deck and Ohio Rep. Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, spoke at the event, as well as Dave Rogers, a member of the JR Majewski campaign. The fourth candidate is Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, who was not present.
The organization, candidates and “patriots” attending the event appeared united in conservative Republican beliefs, but not everyone was completely pleased with the party.
Riedel is serving his third term as state representative to the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes his home town of Defiance and now includes parts of Wood County.
A self-described fiscal hawk, Riedel was critical of the increases in the national debt.
“It’s irresponsible to continue to do what we’re doing. The national debt has increased from $24 trillion to $30 trillion in two years and everybody can take credit for that, even the Republican Party has not done such a great job with fiscal constrained.”
Bowyer introduced Beth Deck as someone who has worked for the division of veterans affairs as a program director and worked in community mental health for veterans.
Deck also was critical of economic issues, referring to her years raising her son, while a single mother.
“For my son and I, it was a struggle. It was a real struggle, and inflation today doesn’t make it easy for any of us,” Deck said. “We need to get this spending under control.”
There were Trump fans, some sporting positive Trump campaign logos, the independent streak in the group is still alive.
“I’m a Republican and I align myself with conservatism,” Tom Names, a rally attendee said. “I’m going to make a lot of enemies here, but I think the Republican party is going in the wrong direction when everybody is trying to identify themselves with Trump. In terms of national politics, I think this is going to backfire.”