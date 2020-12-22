Dirk Conner will still be wearing black on the football sidelines next fall, but it will be accented by Yellow Jacket gold, not Bobcat red.
The Bowling Green High School football coach and athletic director is expected to be hired as the Perrysburg High School head coach, it was announced Tuesday. He will also teach math at the high school.
Conner is being recommended to the Perrysburg Board of Education on Jan. 4, according to a Perrysburg schools press release. Once approved, his coaching contract would begin immediately and his teaching contract would begin in August.
“We’re excited to have Dirk bring his breadth of experience and strong skill set with him as he steps into these key roles for our school district,” said Dr. Michael Short, Perrysburg High School principal. “He is an outstanding teacher; he has twice been named Teacher of the Year at BGHS and has taught subjects from Algebra 1 to Honors Trigonometry. We’re looking forward to working with him.”
Conner served as head football coach for BGHS since 2014, where he has also served as athletic director since 2017. Prior to that, he served as assistant football coach at Boonville High School in Boonville, Indiana, from July 2005 to 2013 before relocating to Northwest Ohio to be closer to family.
While at BGHS, Conner developed a consistent winner and a respected team. From 2001-14, BGHS only experienced two winning seasons (one of which he served as defensive coordinator). Since Conner took over in 2015, they have only posted one losing season with a 61% winning percentage of regular season contests, all while being one of the smallest schools in the Northern Lakes League. Since becoming the defensive coordinator in 2014 and head coach in 2015, his Bobcat program qualified for the state playoffs five out of seven seasons.
In the 2020 season, Conner was named the Division III Northwest Ohio Coach of the Year.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Secondary Education from Butler University, where he played football, and a Master of Education from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Conner will be taking over the head football coach position from Matt Kregel, who retired in October after 15 years with the program.
“We wish Matt the best and are eternally grateful for everything he has done for our students and football program,” said Chuck Jaco, athletic director. “Coach Kregel established a foundation for Perrysburg Football. Dirk Conner will continue to build on that tradition and winning culture of Yellow Jacket football. I am ecstatic to bring aboard someone who will combine a passion for and knowledge of the game of football with positive mentorship and character development of our student athletes. Taking all of the variables we were looking for in our next head coach, Coach Conner is beyond ready to bleed black and gold for a very long time.”
During Kregel’s time as head coach, the Yellow Jackets were 112-48 with six Northern Lakes League titles, including an outright title this season. There were seven playoff experiences, including a state final game in 2015.
Kregel, in October, said that he will be ready to help the new head coach.
“Hopefully that’s part of the deal. I have talked to our superintendent, principal and athletic director. If the new guy wants to learn my system and how I have done things. I am more than happy to teach it,” he said. “I have coaches who want to stay on and help out who ever comes up next. I am hoping it will be a continuation of that.”