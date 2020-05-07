Wood County Extension is trying a new virtual program to involve the community, providing health and wellness education.
The office will send two weekly text messages with tips related to nutrition, physical activity, controlling blood glucose and new recipes to try.
Enroll in our new virtual Eat Right by Each Bite program to receive two weekly text messages. These messages may also include a recipe or a link to other health related resources.
This program also allows the recipient to have virtual support from nutrition professionals Susan Zies and Shannon Smith.
After receiving the text message or email, reply back with a question or comment and the message will come directly to them. This method allows them to continue with a two-way communication while the office is working virtually and unable to offer any face-to-face classes for the next two months.
Sign up by texting @dwd2020 to the number 81010; 81010 will be the phone number and @dwd2020 is the message.
The phone number will not be displayed to anyone. Texts can be stopped at anytime by texting @LEAVE.
For those signing up via email, use the following link https://www.remind.com/join/dwd2020
For assistance signing up, contact Smith at smith.11604@osu.edu or call 419-819-3078.