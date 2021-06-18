Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the return of the 2021 Concerts in the Park series on Sunday.
There will be a live performance by the Joe Baker Band beginning at 7 p.m. on the Needle Hall stage. This is a rain or shine event with the event taking place at Needle Hall or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks to print off a complete schedule for the 2021 Concerts in the Park series.