The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department announces the return of Concerts in the Park on Sundays in June and July.
These live performances are free to attend and begin at 7 p.m. at the Needle Hall stage at City Park. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved into the atrium of the Veterans Building.
Scheduled performers include:
Sunday, Bowling Green Community Area Bands
June 19, Jeff Tucker Band
June 26, Kerry Patrick Clark
July 3, No concert scheduled due to the Fourth of July weekend
July 10, Joe Baker Band
July 17, Swingmania
For questions or more information, call 419-354-6223.