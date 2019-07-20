Concert in the Park moved to Simpson Building - Sentinel-Tribune: News

concert in the park

Concert in the Park moved to Simpson Building

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 20, 2019 2:30 pm

Concert in the Park moved to Simpson Building

Due to the forecast for a high heat index and thunderstorms at the time of the Concert in the Park scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday evening, the performance has been moved from City Park to the Simpson Building located at 1291 Conneaut Avenue in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation along with title sponsor, B.G. Transit and supporting sponsors, BGSU Division of Student Affairs, Otterbein Senior Life Pemberville, and Edward Jones will be hosting the final Concert in the Park of the 2019 season. There will be a live performance by Pride of Toledo Sweet Adeline.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

Posted in , on Saturday, July 20, 2019 2:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]