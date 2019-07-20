Concert in the Park moved to Simpson Building

Due to the forecast for a high heat index and thunderstorms at the time of the Concert in the Park scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday evening, the performance has been moved from City Park to the Simpson Building located at 1291 Conneaut Avenue in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation along with title sponsor, B.G. Transit and supporting sponsors, BGSU Division of Student Affairs, Otterbein Senior Life Pemberville, and Edward Jones will be hosting the final Concert in the Park of the 2019 season. There will be a live performance by Pride of Toledo Sweet Adeline.