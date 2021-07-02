TONTOGANY – Concerns have been expressed over the safety of students during the Otsego High School graduation parade that was held in May.
Board of education member Mark Tolles addressed his concerns at the June meeting.
“I was a little concerned watching the parade go by my house about 35 mph, maybe a little faster,” he said. “There were a lot of kids standing up in the back of vehicles.
“That can be a problem.”
This was the second year for a parade to honor graduating seniors. The first was held in 2020 after the coronavirus canceled mass gatherings and in-person graduation.
If a dog or deer runs out, or if a tire blows and a kid gets thrown to the ground with a closed-head injuries and becomes a vegetable for the rest of his life, “we get sued,” Tolles said.
He suggested the parade needs to be better monitored to keep speeds down, and if the district cannot do that, the parade should be terminated.
“If we’re proposing it, we’re providing it, we’re responsible,” Tolles said.
Superintendent Adam Koch said he also saw students in the bed of pickup trucks.
Scheduled for May 22, the parade had seniors travelling through Tontogany before heading to Weston, then onto Grand Rapids. It continued through Williamsburg, then Haskins before ending back at the high school.
Koch also announced the 2022 graduation ceremony will again be at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.
It was held there this year to conform to the social-distancing mandate that was in place.
Koch said there was a lot of positive feedback from holding the ceremony there.
In the past, it had been held in the high school gym, but has outgrown that space.
“The gym has been getting crowded the last couple years,” Koch said.
People in the past couple years have been forced to stand in the Commons outside the gym because not enough seats were available, said board member James Harter.
If held at BGSU during a non-COVID year, there will be no restriction for tickets, Koch said.
Treasurer Steve Carroll said it cost the district $7,150 to rent the Stroh for the event.
Koch said graduation could potentially be a Saturday night, which would allow the parade to happen during the day.
He reported 160 students participated in the summer food pickup held June 14.
The next opportunity will be July 12,
Ten breaksfasts and 10 lunches are provided for any child under the age of 18.
Sign-up is requested and can be done through the Otsego website, www.otsegoknights.org.
The board also acted on several personnel issues at the meeting, including:
• Hiring Kelly Frailly as choir teacher, Anna Wetzel as an intervention specialist and Kayla Phillips as a school counselor.
• Approving a one-year contract for Cindy Harter to serve as a one-on-one aide at the high school. Board member James Harter abstained from the vote.
• Accepting the resignations of Bonnie Armitage, administrative assistant at the elementary, effective Sept. 1; Kirsten Martinez, counselor, effective June 30; Delaney Miley, intervention specialist do you have a date for her?; and Deb Null, custodial, effective Aug. 15.
Head coaching positions for the high school for 2021-22 also were approved. They included Matt Dzierwa, varsity football; Kelli Euler, varsity volleyball, Brandon Fitch, high school cross country; Kendra Henck, high school cheerleading adviser; Andy Livingston, boys varsity soccer; Nathan Luce, girls golf; and Isaac Puffer, girls varsity soccer.