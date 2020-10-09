SWANTON — Ohio’s governor came to Northwest Ohio on Friday to personally deliver the bad news.
Coronavirus cases in the state are climbing at an alarming rate and the rural areas, such as Wood County, are to blame.
Gov. Mike DeWine, in a plane stop at Eugene F. Krantz Toledo Express Airport for the media, also mentioned Bowling Green State University as a factor in higher cases.
“These are very, very concerning numbers,” he said. “We’re seeing bad trends.”
In Wood County, most cases are out of Bowling Green, DeWine said.
Students are getting together outside of the classroom and causing a lot of spread, he said.
“We’re seeing kids go in groups of 10 or less to a house party, staying for a few minutes, then traveling to another house party,” DeWine said. “Those students are traveling through the community and are likely passing it on.”
His Friday press conference wasn’t just to cause alarm. DeWine said the spread can be controlled.
“We can stop it. Or, we can at least dramatically slow it down if people wear masks,” he said.
“This should not be an ideological issue. It’s science. We’re just following the science. I look at this as a key to freedom. I really do. I can do things when I’m wearing a mask that I can’t safely do when I’m not wearing a mask.”
Wood County is at a rate of 162 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks. In that time, there have been 213 cases; 18 people went to the hospital.
Lucas County has had 67 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks.
“When we get away from Lucas County and start looking at some of our rural counties in Northwest Ohio, that’s really where our real concern is,” he said.
Fulton County is the highest in the region with a rate of 287 cases per 100,000 the last two weeks.
“I’m going to also include Putnam County,” he said, with a 259 rate per 100,000. “They’re very high as well.”
The high numbers are due to people getting together, DeWine said, specifically singling out schools as not being a cause of outbreaks.
“These cases are coming from weddings, coming from funerals. They’re coming from parties. They’re coming from social gatherings,” he said. “It’s a rare occasion that it occurs in a classroom.
“The colleges, for example, are doing a good job in the classroom, doing a pretty good job even in the dorms, but where we’re seeing the spread is outside that — people getting together.”
DeWine also stopped Friday in Youngstown, Lima and Dayton.
“We don’t want to shut this state down again,” he said. “I don’t want to be an alarmist … but what I am saying, is if you want your kid physically in school, we’ve got to slow this down.”
On Monday, the 113 state health departments report in to the governor and many of them have the same concerns.
“What they’re seeing — it always comes down to parties, people getting together, not wearing a mask, not keeping social distance. It’s funerals, it’s weddings.
“And, look, we can do all of that,” DeWine said. “Use common sense.”
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley recorded the interview for this story.)