Columbus Teachers Strike

Teachers march on sidewalks outside Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a district-wide teacher's strike on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A strike by teachers in Ohio's largest school district entered its third day Wednesday — the first day of school for some 47,000 students, with some of those students and their parents rallying to their sides. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

 Samantha Hendrickson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio's largest school district early Thursday reached a "conceptual agreement," tentatively ending a strike which began Monday.

The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association did not disclose terms of the deal.

