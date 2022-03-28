Bowling Green Council has introduced two resolutions to approve revisions to two portions of the city’s Comprehensive Master Plan.
Public hearings on the revisions to the Parks and Recreation Department section and the Economic Development section were scheduled for May 2 at 6 p.m. The planning commission passed both sections on for council’s review at its March 2 meeting.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council, the Parks and Recreation section was last updated in 2016 with a five-year timeframe.
The proposed plan is a result of community focus group meetings, a recreational needs survey, preparation of the major financial needs document, a Park Board & Foundation retreat, a staff retreat, review of the previous plan, and continual discussion and interaction with citizens and users, the document said.
Community feedback was added with the Parks and Recreation Department’s five-year project/needs list, the city’s Community Action Plan, and the department’s core values and mission. Due to tremendous growth over the last 15 years, the current and proposed plans focus largely on maintenance of existing facilities, parks and programs, and a continuing focus on partnerships and fundraising.
Regarding the economic development section, the legislative package document noted that the current 14-page section was originally approved in 1987 and given minor updates in 1996 and 1998.
Kati Thompson, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development, drafted the plan based on a six-month strategic planning process with feedback and a broad range of participation from area business leaders, city administration and Bowling Green State University.
The plan is more concise and strategic for several reasons, the document continues.
First, it is written to complement recent city planning documents and processes. Second, in recognition of the rapidly changing environment of economic development and to reduce the frequency of updates associated with too many specifics, the plan takes a broader look at the city’s approach to economic development.
Lastly, the focus on overarching goals will allow for helpful guidance for economic development decision-making, the document said.
The planning commission recommended only one change to the draft: that it include the additional bullet point of “Identifying Opportunities for Redevelopment” under the section related to “Key Economic Development Efforts”.
Also at the March 7 meeting, council:
• Heard Mayor Mike Aspacher speak about the Historic Preservation Commission. He pointed out that the group recently approved a strategic plan, laying out their activities over the next three years. Among the focuses of the plan is the creation of a Boomtown Historic District in the city. “I just wanted to express my appreciation for the work of the group,” Aspacher said. “I think they’re doing it in a very mindful and considerate and cautious way,” he added, saying later he looked forward to working with them on the successful completion of their goals.
• Heard from Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter that the groundbreaking for the new city administration building will be held at 2 p.m. April 5.
• Heard from Public Services Director Joe Fawcett, who introduced two new staff members: IT manager Chris Loveless and network administrator Andy Snyder.
• Heard that council will meet as a committee of the whole April 4 at 6:30 p.m. for a hearing on a five-year maintenance survey.
• Introduced an ordinance raising the pay for school crossing guards. The legislative package document prepared for council stated that “the rates for school crossing guards (school police) are being increased from $13.07 per crossing to $13.40 in order to provide a pay increase comparable to other personnel within the city.”
• Introduced an ordinance accepting a deed from SP Woodstream Dr. Bowling Green Ohio, LLC, for right-of-way on East Wooster Street. According to the legislative package document, Scannell Properties is constructing a distribution center on East Wooster Street, which will become a part of Wood-Bridge Business Park. As part of the zoning permit approval process, additional right-of-way is required by the City of Bowling Green Access Management Policies and Guidelines. This legislation will accept a deed for right-of-way purposes along East Wooster Street fulfilling that requirement.