PERRYSBURG — A building contractor whose low bid was passed over by city council has submitted a formal bid protest and refuted allegations used by the city to justify the bid award.
At the May 4 council meeting, council unanimously awarded the contract for the 2021 Fire Station #38 Improvement Project to the Lathrop Company, the second lowest bidder, at $205,455. The lowest bid came from KCS Contracting for $185,393.
Keith Michalski, owner of KCS Contracting, addressed the council during the citizen’s concerns section of the May 18 meeting, echoing points also addressed in a bid protest letter from Ross, Brittain and Schonberg, a labor and employment specialists law firm representing KCS. The bid protest letter obtained by the Sentinel-Tribune is dated May 7.
Council President Jonathan Smith was unaware of any lawsuit .
In the May 4 discussion, Law Director Katheryn Sandretto said, “We are looking for the lowest and most responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bidder was, in fact, KCS Contracting. However, when it comes to the most responsible bidder, city council is permitted to look at both finance and past performance, according to the Ohio Revised Code.”
The service committee had unanimously recommended awarding the bid to the Lathrop Company because KCS Contracting had a lower credit score and liens against the business.
Michalski addressed those issues at the last council meeting, noting that there are no pending or outstanding tax liens against KCS. He did acknowledge four tax liens which were disputed, resolved and released. He indicated that the liens were disputes about incorrect tax amounts assessed by the state.
The reading of the bid award was accompanied by an audio recording of testimony to the City of Toledo on possible requirements for licensing carpenters, which was given by the owner of KCS Contracting.
Council members were also provided with photo evidence of alleged workmanship errors found by the inspectors from the City of Toledo on a subcontracting job KCS Contracting did for general contractor Parke Brothers’ Andover Place Apartments project in 2019.
Errors reportedly included missing screws in flooring, improperly installed wall sheeting and unsecured wall mounting anchors.
“Having reviewed information regarding KCS Contracting, they are not the most responsive and responsible bidder,” wrote Sandretto, in recommendations to the council.
While the bid was the lowest, it did not include the additional cost of supervision by an inspector, which Sandretto suggested in her legal review would be necessary.
Michalski, in the bid dispute and presentation, said that the statement and photos were used out of context.
“The rendition of the facts presented by the Carpenter’s Union to City Council regarding the Parke Bros. project are not truthful or accurate. KCS was not removed because of an inspection by the City of Toledo’s Building and Inspection Division. City council should not entertain any untruthful hearsay presented by a biased third party that clearly lacks first-hand knowledge of the dispute. We understand that the Carpenter’s Union presented pictures of work which was not completed because of the dispute with Parke Bros.,” stated Nick Nykulak, managing director of Ross, Brittain and Schonberg, in the bid dispute letter.
The fire department construction will include interior alteration to dormitory walls, doors, a toilet shower room and an equipment room. The Lathrop Company also built the newest fire station. Sandretto said that no fault was found with that construction.
According to Smith there will be a brief discussion at the Tuesday council meeting to determine if there will be any reconsideration of the bid award.