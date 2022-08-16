Congress Budget Stock Buybacks

In this June 7, 2021 file photo, The Federal Hall statue of George Washington overlooks the New York Stock Exchange on June 7, 2021, in New York. Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in legislation passed this month: the creation of a tax targeting stock buybacks. The bill includes a new 1% excise tax on companies' purchases of their own shares, a tactic that companies have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock's price. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

 Richard Drew

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in their newly signed legislation addressing climate change and health care: the creation of a tax on stock buybacks, a cherished tool of Corporate America that had long seemed untouchable.

Under the bill President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday, companies will face a new 1% excise tax on purchases of their own shares, effectively paying a penalty for a maneuver that they have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock price. The tax takes effect in 2023.

