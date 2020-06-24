Local law enforcement and Bowling Green State University leaders came together in a Not In Our Town discussion forum to foster understanding and productive community conversation.
“We have to come together if we are going to tackle this problem,” panelist and BGSU student Anthony King said. “We’re stronger together. Together is the only way that we’ll come up with a solution that works, that lasts.”
The Wednesday evening event was called Community Conversations: Law Enforcement Policies and Practices. It was a continuation in a series.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic it was held online. There were 15 panelists and an active digital chat room. Questions were solicited in advance, but listeners could submit questions to the panelists or the chat room. It was moderated by Tonya Rider, Title IX investigator at BGSU and Phil Stinson, professor of Criminal Justice at BGSU.
The two-hour forum came on the heels of the protests happening in reaction to the killing of George Floyd.
Panelists representing the law enforcement community included Capt. Michael Campbell of the BGSU Police, Chief Tony Hetrick of the Bowling Green Police, Division Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and officer Daniel Polin of the BGSU police. Mayor Mike Aspacher was also on hand.
In addition to King, panelists from BGSU included Toni Gordon, assistant director for Diversity Education and Retention Initiatives; Taya Graham, a BGSU student in criminal justice; and Atonn Smeltzer, a BGSU student and community organizer.
Some of the many topics discussed included the various jurisdictions of the different police forces, education needed to become an officer, ways officers can be humanized in communities, and the use of body cameras and the use of jails as the largest providers of mental health.
Various forms of bias were also discussed and the reporting of the race as it is related to police records.
Wasylyshyn pointed out that a recent public records request from the American Civil Liberties Union revealed an error in their record keeping methods and they are changing their methodology because of it.
“That’s going to make us better,” he said.
The Force Science Institute training came up as a discussion point under education of officers. Two Bowling Green police officers will be attending the institute when it comes to the city on Sept. 9 to give a de-escalation course.
Stinson, one of the nation’s leading criminal justice scholars and moderator of the panel, asked Hetrick to “commit to looking further into their reputation and their work before you decide to go forward with this training.”
“I will take a look at it. Like I said we’ve committed to putting this training on,” Hetrick said. “This is something we do with a lot of different programs, is that we check them out and we see for ourselves what they entail. It doesn’t mean that we going to use what they are giving us.”
Stinson said that CNN’s Anderson Cooper has twice referred to the organization’s founder, Bill Lewinsky, as a “junk scientist.”
“The problem with his work is it, frankly, doesn’t meet the standards of science,” Stinson said. “I think a lot of the concerns are with Mr. Lewinsky’s reputation.”
Lewinski is a psychologist who has defended officers involved in shootings.
“It would be an excellent show of solidarity with the African American community if you would not allow someone with a terrible reputation come and train your officers,” King said.
“I can’t cancel the training. I’m not going to cancel the training,” Hetrick said.
Throughout the forum chat topics emerged.
Gary Saunders wrote in the chat room, “This is why there needs to be an ongoing conversation between the police and the Black community — this is a community issue, for us all to work on together, not just by leaving it to the police to make adjustments.”
Moja Kamala wrote in the chat room, “Law enforcement listening to the issues and the first hand experiences Black people in this town face with police. Hear it, know it, do something about it.”
Jolie Sheffer, a BGSU professor and director of the Institute for the Study of Culture and Society wrote in the chat room, “One of the reasons Black students and community members are distrusting of police is the disproportionate rates at which they are stopped for traffic violations and or other reasons. There is a widespread sense (backed up by the data) that Black people have a higher percentage of these interactions with police. There seems to be some kind of profiling that happens here, as elsewhere.”