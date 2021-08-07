August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month and World Breastfeeding Week was Aug. 1-7. As a part of this celebration, Wood County WIC is offering gift bags for each breastfeeding mom who comes to WIC this month.
The health department will be taking mom and baby pictures while nursing or with siblings and giving those to our WIC participants.
WIC is also hosting a Baby Rest Station at the Wood County Fair in the pavilion.
“We want families to enjoy their time at the fair. The baby rest station is a clean, air-conditioned area for moms to feed their babies,” said Jackie Mears, WIC director for Wood County. “Parents can also use the area to change a diaper or get information on breastfeeding support and other services that the WIC program provides.”
Breastfeeding has many known health benefits for mother and baby. It is an effective strategy to promote positive health outcomes for mothers and their babies.
Research suggests that breastfeeding is a key factor in reducing the risk of disease for both mothers and infants, including respiratory illness, ear infections, allergies, and some cancers. A woman’s early experience with breastfeeding can affec whether and how long she continues to breastfeed. Providing support at every level can help reduce barriers to breastfeeding.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt.-Gov. Jon Husted have signed a proclamation naming August Ohio Breastfeeding Awareness Month. For this year’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Ohio will adopt the theme “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.”
This theme focuses on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and well-being of all and the work to protect breastfeeding worldwide.
“We know that breastfeeding is good for moms and babies,” Mears said. “WIC makes it a priority to promote and support breastfeeding in any way possible.”
Breastfeeding is a personal choice, but communities play a vital role in informing and supporting a mother’s decision to breastfeed her baby. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding plus appropriate solid food for the first year and beyond. The Ohio WIC Program helps provide breastfeeding support to Ohio families and health professionals across the state.
One of the most important ways businesses and communities can support this work is to help mothers feel comfortable nursing in public. Hungry babies need to eat, and Ohio law (Section 3781.55 of the Ohio Revised Code) allows breastfeeding in public.
Businesses can show their support by placing a “Breastfed Babies Welcome Here” or universal sign for breastfeeding in their windows and educating their staff about breastfeeding acceptance in their establishments. They can also encourage their employees to breastfeed and provide a private space (other than a bathroom) to pump while at work.
These steps can help increase employee retention and reduce medical costs. Hospitals can also adopt the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding to show their dedication to supporting new mothers who choose to breastfeed.
Ohioans can call Ohio Statewide Breastfeeding Hotline for more information about breastfeeding at 888-588-3423 or call Wood County WIC at 419-354-9661.