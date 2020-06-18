The Wood County Committee on Aging is seeking individuals to make cloth face masks.
The project, sponsored by Aetna and CVS, aims to distribute 500 face masks to local HUD housing complexes, shelters and behavioral health and recovery centers in Wood County.
Those volunteering to make masks will be given a kit containing instructions, pre-cut fabric and elastic, and thread. Kits should be reserved ahead of time.
For more information call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
A variety of virtual programming through Facebook and Zoom is being offered by WCCOA.
WCCOA will be holding a Medications and Diabetes Zoom on June 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Virtual programming topics, dates and times are updated weekly on the WCCOA website at www.wccoa.net and on the Facebook page.