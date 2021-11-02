Campaigning for the Wood County Committee on Aging levy, Colleen Smith knocked on dozens of doors, spreading the word about senior services.
“Absolutely not one soul questioned the services and the need,” said Smith, who was co-chair of the only county-wide issue on Tuesday’s ballot.
Voters approved a 0.7-mill renewal, which is collecting 0.57 mills — and will continue to do so, along with a new 0.3-mill levy. With 21,520 votes in, the vote was 15,673 for the levy (73.6%) and 5,623 against (26.4%). These are preliminary results.
The renewal and new tax will generate $3.4 million annually for senior services. Those include meals, medical transportation, durable medical equipment loans, social services support and programming, such as movies and yoga.
The five-year levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $27.71 annually.
The other co-chair of the levy campaign, Tim McCarthy, said he wasn’t surprised to see the hefty “yes” votes.
“There’s always been great support for this levy,” he said.
Board member Janet DeLong said that the committee on aging provided services through the pandemic, offering activities remotely and delivering meals.
“They were a lifeline for a lot of people,” she said.
Denise Niese, executive director for the committee on aging, said the wording for the senior levy on the ballot may have been a little complicated. But she said the committee on aging won’t be the last to face a challenge like this.
“I think the electorate is going to see more levies in the same format,” she said. “It was to protect the owner occupied and the homestead exemption.
“If we had done a replacement or a new, that would have fallen off for our constituency.”
In order to preserve the 12.5% owner-occupied credit, or discount, that property owners currently have, the board needed to request a renewal.
The board has lived on the 0.7 mills for 20 years.
In 2002, the levy was increased from 0.4 to 0.7 mills. In 2006, the board went on the ballot in the fourth year of the levy, asking for an increase — a replacement levy — to fund the cost of a production kitchen.
They believed that the replacement levy would bring in $70,000 in additional tax money per year. The actual increase was $200,000, and that’s why the board was able to maintain the 0.7,
The current 0.7 millage is collecting 0.57 mills, because of House Bill 920, passed in 1976.
The state legislature, four years ago, allowed for an addition on to an existing levy, which led to the request for the additional 0.3 mills.
A new $7.1 million senior center in Bowling Green opened earlier this year. The board also operates seven other senior centers around the county, opening the newest site in Grand Rapids two years ago.
Niese said that the committee on aging’s most valuable asset is the 42 staff members, who are flexible every day when they come in to work.
“The bottom line is we’re going to get the services out each day,” Niese said. “They step up to the plate and make sure it happens.”
She couldn’t pick a most valuable service, mainly because there are so many offered and each may hold a special place with a senior.
About 700 meals are delivered and almost 100 are served at the main senior center every day.