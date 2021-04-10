The proposed legislation to require rental licensing in Bowling Green does not have unanimous support among the committee tasked with drafting the document.
At Thursday’s Community Improvement Committee meeting, held at the Veterans Building at City Park, Councilman Jeff Dennis questioned several of the components of the draft ordinance.
It was when the discussion turned to the number of inspections and their frequency that Dennis, a CIC member, chimed in.
Each year a random number of units will be inspected, said Councilman William Herald, also a CIC member. The city must trust but verify.
Committee chair John Zanfardino liked the idea of not having to inspect every dwelling.
‘To me what I’m hearing is … the idea of regular inspections,” he said, adding that is currently not offered and is needed.
Dennis asked if there had been discussion of the was a percentage of units that would be inspected each year.
That number has never been written down, Zanfardino said.
Dennis said he thinks a better approach is to inspect all units and they can then go into self-inspection for a period of time before they have to renew their license.
The goal is to find the bad apples — and that is such a small percentage of the rental properties — and follow up with them, he said.
Dennis did not support random inspections.
Each unit should be inspected once, he said. With 7,000 units in Bowling Green, charge $10 per rental unit and use that $70,000 to pay the salary of an inspector.
That would meet council’s mandate for a system that will not cost additional money, Dennis said.
“I would hope that they would be willing to take on that expense,” and not pass it along to their tenants, he said about landlords. “Ten dollars a unit is 83 cents a month.”
“I support inspecting each rental unit in Bowling Green one time,” Dennis said. He added bringing in third-party inspectors as suggested is going to be expensive.
Herald said the cost of a third-party inspection should be the responsibility of the landlord.
Dennis suggested starting with looking at the oldest properties first, identify the problem properties and inspect the rest every 3-5 years after the initial inspection.
The idea of inspecting every unit is “way beyond what we had intended,” Herald said.
“The approach that we took was to go as far as we can to solve the issues but not so far as to be draconian,” he said.
Herald prefers to inspect 1,000-1,400, or about 20% of the rental units in the city, and do it in increments.
There is nothing draconian about inspecting rental properties that are known to have issues, Dennis replied.
The recommendations of the committee are insufficient to address the problem, he said.
Herald reiterated he prefers an incremental approach, then evaluate and adjust as needed.
“I’m not saying Jeff’s position isn’t a viable position, because it is, it’s just that for me I want to take the incremental approach,” Herald said.
“One of the reasons we have avoided what you suggest is we were asked to do this at no cost to the city,” Zanfardino said to Dennis.
Dennis said he appreciates the idea of the random inspections but asked who is going to do them.
“Somebody is doing these inspections,” he said.
Random inspections are less efficient and more costly, he said. He would prefer to see a self-sufficient system with an appropriate fee that can be revenue neutral and provide safe housing.
It is not an impractical idea to bring on another person to help with the workload, Dennis said.
“There is no no-cost option here and that’s a problem,” he said.
Herald and Zanfardino did not address Dennis’ statements and went back to discussing the proposed self-certification program.
Dennis said those that are self-certified could go 3-5 years before needing to be recertified.
Herald liked that idea.
Dennis said it wasn’t his, it is being done in 60 other communities in Ohio.
The city needs to continue to check on those that need it, not those that maintain their property, he said.
“That is going to be the vast majority of our property owners,” he added.
Dennis then pulled out a 1981 Sentinel-Tribune that had an editorial by former editor David C. Miller about how the city should work with the county inspector to make its program work and to approach the problem incrementally.
“We have done that for 40 years. Sixty other Ohio communities have been doing exactly what I outlined,” he said.
“To not have at least a percentage of random inspections would be disregarding all stakeholders,” said Zanfardino.
In the middle of a discussion on the definition of rental property and the number of bedrooms in a unit, city attorney Mike Marsh made his way to the podium.
The number of bedrooms has nothing to do with the intent of this licensing ordinance, he said. That issue applies to the zoning code.
The committee also should not differentiate between types of properties, such as a mobile home, a mutli-family rental complex or an RV, and who might be exempt.
The fire division already conducts interior inspections of apartment complexes and that should suffice with any new ordinance, Marsh said, and suggested those be exempt from additional inspections.
And with most of the apartment complexes in town, the owners will tell you their insurance companies are requiring an annual inspection, Marsh said.
“That was the only thing we were intending to exempt. The intention is not to skip somebody,” he said.
The original intent is the guarantee the safety of the renter, he said.
Herald also made several recommendations to what should be added to the resolution.
That list included a self-completed checklist should be provided by the renters; exterior and interior checklist should be signed by at least one tenant, which led to a conversation as to whether all tenants need to sign the form; these checklists should be updated whenever there is a change of renters; there needs to be a flowchart of the process to help people navigate the legislation; it has to somewhere state that approval must be given and a license must be received before a unit can be rented; what goes on the checklist and the registration need to match; and a registration is needed for each rental unit, not each complex.
Tackling the rental licensing, registration and inspection issue has been on ccouncil’s to-do list for a number of years. In January 2020, the committee was tasked with investigating the topic and determining if there was a need for licensing, registration and inspections in the city. In April, the coronavirus pandemic put the issue on hold.
In November, a special meeting was held to review the previous work and determine next steps. Early last month, the committee met to discuss the registration portion.
During a meeting held Monday, the committee unanimously voted to pass the legislation on to council.
Under the proposed registration ordinance, landlords owning rental property within the city would be required to register each individual unit. Self-registration would be allowed if no violations were found during the previous inspection. When self-certification requirements are not met, a third-party inspector will inspect the home and the cost will be the responsibility of the property owner. An administrative penalty of $250 will be issued for each week a dwelling unit is not registered.
Thursday’s meeting was held to allow public input on what was discussed Monday.
Rose Hess, a member of the East Side Residential Neighborhood Group, asked if any city’s ordinance other than Rossford’s was reviewed prior to drafting this resolution.
Zanfardino said no, that only Rossford’s was provided to them by the city.
Hess later said it was her group that gave the committee the 60 ordinances referenced by Dennis.
The ordinance states everyone would be subjected to an inspection before a self-inspection is allows.
Who is going to do those inspections, Hess asked.
She cautioned the committee to not implement a program if its success can’t be guaranteed.
Kyle Genson, who rents a property on North Grove Street that his grandfather built, said everyone wants safe housing.
“It boils down to the carrot and the stick,” he said.
A $250 fine, as has been suggested, for those units not registered, is the stick.
Dennis suggested the carrot is the opportunity for good landlords to differentiate themselves from bad landlords.
Joan Newlove, with John Newlove Real Estate Inc., said the $250 fine for each unit that is not registered “is a little bit unrealistic.”
She also suggested the committee nail down who is going to be responsible for the inspections.
Gary Thompson, who owns rentals, said he works hard to keep them in good repair, but there are bad tenants among the good.
There are some issues in the legislation that is not the Bowling Green way, he said.
Thompson asked that the committee consider providing grant money to fix up properties.
“If you really want to entice landlords, see if that grant money is available,” he said.
Thompson is against the ordinance.
“I just don’t need anybody inspecting my stuff. I just can’t see why we need this inspection. That’s just wrong.”