Beginning Tuesday, the Wood County Commissioners will resume in-person meetings in public session.
Commissioners sessions are held every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. The session meetings will take place in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room.
Masks and social distancing are required. At this time, public session will remain accessible by teleconference. Access details regarding teleconference participation are included on the required public posting for each meeting.
We still encourage all people to call coming to the courthouse complex and county government buildings, which are open. Staff in these offices and departments may be able to assist over the phone.
To obtain phone numbers to County offices and departments, access the county website: www.co.wood.oh.us To obtain information by phone, call 419-354-9000 or 866-860-4140 (toll free).
As a reminder, all people in all public areas of the courthouse complex and county government buildings are required to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth. Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.