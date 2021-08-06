The Wood County Commissioners are strongly recommending that visitors to county buildings wear masks.
In a Friday news release, the commissioners said that new coronavirus guidelines would start Monday.
All people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all public areas in County buildings.
All people will be required to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from other people.
3Individual county offices may require mask use immediately. Be prepared by calling the office ahead of a visit.
Should the COVID-19 case rate continue to rise additional steps will be taken to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff, the release stated.