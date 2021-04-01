Wood County Commissioners on Tuesday declined to create a storm water district in the county.
Currently, Lake, Perrysburg and Middleton townships, and a small portion of Troy Township are designated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as urbanized areas, requiring them to abide by Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS 4) regulations.
The current storm water program for these areas is managed by the county engineer’s office with direct participation and funding from those townships as well as, Rossford, Millbury and the commissioners.
In recent weeks the commissioners met with John Musteric, Wood County engineer, to discuss potential future ways to address storm water in Wood County, specifically in the MS 4 area. The discussion was based on requirements of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and a study completed in 2019 that provides basic guidance for a storm water district.
If put in place, a storm water district would charge developed properties for the amount of impervious surface – rooftops and paved surfaces, according to a Wednesday news release from the commissioners. Funding generated would then be used for storm water infrastructure projects and to help address water quality requirements.
For more than a century Wood County has kept the Great Black Swamp at bay through extensive use of the petition ditch law, the commissioners said.
Approximately 85% of land in the county is included in one or more petition ditch projects, and currently there are six additional projects in process.
The commissioners and engineer agree that the ditch process is working well and it would be difficult to add a storm water district in a way that would be meaningful and logical. Therefore, work with the MS 4 area, with emphasis on storm water quality, will continue, the commissioners said.
The commissioners heard details about the program at a March meeting.
A stormwater utility program would cover the drainage system for the county, primarily including township property. Some other municipalities are interested in the concept, including Perrysburg. Instead of petitioning ditch maintenance, the utility would collect taxes for regular maintenance.
County Administrator Andrew Kalmar said that as much as 90% of the county ditch system is maintained by the county, with approximately 685 miles, of 3,000 miles, currently under some level of maintenance.
Kevin Laughlin, stormwater coordinator with the engineer’s office, said that the first phase was a feasibility study meant to determine where Wood County was with stormwater.
The second phase would be a two-year plan for drainage.
The first phase cost the county $40,000 and the second would be $49,000. Phase 1 was completed 18 months ago.
The actual study would have been conducted by Environmental Rate Consultants, engineering specialists in stormwater.
The cost to landowners was unknown, but the current county ditch maintenance program has an annual budget of approximately $100,000 and the rough estimate for a stormwater utility district is $2.6 million.
Musteric had recommended the commissioners to go ahead with the phase 2, because it will determine both budgetary needs and the costs for land owners. Once those estimates are known a meeting asking for public input could be done.
No action was taken by the commissioners.