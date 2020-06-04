The Wood County commissioners are asking the veterans services board to take a close look at the salary it pays the executive director.
In a Tuesday letter addressed to the members of the Wood County Veterans Services Commission, the commissioners say that Mary Hanna’s salary is far more than any other county leader, and exceeds the pay of her peers.
The issue came to light as the veterans services board submitted its 2021 appropriations request, which was due May 31 to the commissioners, said Andrew Kalmar, county administrator.
“The one unfortunate part of the VSC request is the salary of your executive director — currently $150,217.60. This amount is at least $20,000 more than any other VSC director in the state,” the commissioners wrote.
Cuyahoga County has the largest veteran population in Ohio and its director is paid $127,031, the letter stated
The commissioners attached a chart of the salaries and said that Hanna is paid two times the amount of any other director in an area that is Wood County’s size.
“And yet, the VSC Board keeps giving wage increases,” the letter stated.
Hanna is the highest paid county employee, but manages just two employees.
The Wood Haven Health Care administrator, who has 95 employees, is paid $105,329 annually.
The director of Wood County Job and Family Services is paid $110,404 per year. He oversees 114 employees.
“We have every respect for veterans, and gladly appropriate county tax dollars to fund services for them. Year after year, the county commissioners have watched the salary of your executive director grow to the extreme level of today. How do you as a public board justify this to the taxpayers of Wood County,” the letter said.
The letter was signed by the three commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Ted Bowlus and Craig LaHote.
In a follow-up interview, Kalmar said that the commissioners have no sway over the veterans services board and its decisions on paying employees.
“It’s controlled by legislation,” he said. “The commissioners have no legal authority to make any adjustment to their budget.”
However, the operations of the veterans services office is through the county general fund, Kalmar said. The county veterans office handles state and federal money, with regard to services, he said.
The letter’s intent is to ask the veterans services board to take a closer look at the salary.
“The purpose was to say, why is this salary the way it is?” Kalmar said. “It is extremely out of line.”
He pointed to the chart that was attached to the letter. It lists the pay of most of the veterans services board leaders in the state. Some of the area salaries include $92,976 for Lucas County, $61,420 for Hancock County and $67,600 for Fulton.
The highest are $127,031 for Cuyahoga County, $116,418 for Franklin County and $116,778 for Hamilton County.
There are a few counties, including Wood, that are not listed on the chart.
“If you do the comparisons on there, you just cannot figure out how anyone can justify a $150,000 salary or anything close to that amount,” Kalmar said.
Hanna’s annual pay has increased by $50,000 since 2015, he said.
“We’ve known for quite some time that she was being paid a lot of money,” Kalmar said, adding that the veterans services board also gave 5% raises to employees almost every year, except for 2020. That year it was 3%, keeping in line with the county, he said.
“Five percent is way out of line,” Kalmar said.
The commissioners have asked all county offices to not have pay raises in their 2021 budgets, which are due at the end of the year, due to coronavirus fallout, he said. The veterans services budget, however, was due by May 31.
“And they did that, there’s no wage increase in there,” Kalmar said of the 2021 veterans services budget. “It’s just that $150,000 number jumped off the page.”
New board members have recently been appointed to the Wood County Veterans Services Commission Board and Kalmar said that he hopes changes are made.
Joe Fawcett, who joined the board in January, released a statement.
“The Wood County Veterans Service Commission acknowledges receipt of the Wood County Board of Commissioners letter dated May 29, 2020. The VSC has scheduled a meeting in order to discuss the letter in greater detail. We look forward to a productive conversation with the board of county commissioners moving forward.”
Jim Brinker, veterans services board president, did not want to talk about the issue.
“At this time, I have no comment on the letter and will not have any comment later,” Brinker said.
Messages were left for Steve Benner and Tom Uhler, but were not immediately returned. The other board member is Douglas Dariano.
Hanna was inducted into the 2019 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame last fall.
She is a U.S. Air Force veteran that served from 1968-72 as a medical specialist in the Philippines at Clark Air Force Base hospital caring for casualties evacuated by air from Vietnam. She is also the executive director of the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center. She has worked there for 46 years. She started in that office as a caseworker and investigator.