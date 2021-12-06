The Wood County Commissioners are poised to approve the 2022 budget later this month.
The commissioners have been meeting with departments over the last few weeks and heard a synopsis of funding requests at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Step one, more work to be done,” said Carri Stanley, assistant county administrator.
Last year, appropriations totaled $45.5 million.
Some of the highlights that were discussed Tuesday:
$350,000 for the auditor’s office for payroll software
$215,553 for the sheriff’s office to purchase six vehicles, $24,300 for replacement computers for the sheriff’s office,
$300,000 to remodel the main lobby entrance and bathrooms in the job and family service office
$90,000 for case management software, and the contract/service, for probate court
$28,60 for seven additional surveillance cameras throughout the courthouse
Outside the general fund, the 2022 strategic budget highlights are:
$600,000 for new real estate software for the auditor
$369,800 for stainless steel shower remodel at the jail
$60,000 for two new building inspection vehicles and $60,000 for an office renovation for this department
$40,000 for shower upgrades at Wood Haven.