The First Solar expansion in Lake Township continues to get green lights as it goes through the approval process.
At Thursday’s meeting, the Wood County Commissioners unanimously approved the $680 million project that will create an additional 500 jobs. The 1.8-million-square-foot expansion to the existing plant on Ohio 795 is expected to open in 2023.
“It was only 20 years ago that they built the first building for $16 million,” said Wade Gottschalk, director of Wood County Economic Development, referring to the Perrysburg Township campus. “It’s really a great success story.”
When the expansion is complete, First Solar will have 2,000 total employees working in Wood County, Gottschalk said.
“That’s a huge boost to our economy,” he said. “They’ve been a great corporate citizen in Wood County.”
The commissioners approved an enterprise zone agreement that provides 65% tax abatement for First Solar.
Gottschalk said that gives $200,000 annually in tax revenue to Lake Township that will help with the extra burden on safety services.
The 15-year agreement also gives a total of $1.1 million to Lake Local Schools, in taxes and annual lump sum cash; $180,000 to Wood County; and $85,000 to Penta Career Center.
“We really look forward to this expansion,” said Greg Ball, with First Solar. “We appreciate the support in Wood County, as well.”
“We appreciate you staying in Wood County,” said Commissioner Doris Herringshaw.
Ball was asked if First Solar had challenges getting employees.
“We do struggle on the production side. We’re working through that,” he said, adding that company officials were also aware of the Peloton development plans in Troy Township.
The 1 million-square-foot Peloton facility will be constructed on 200 acres just north of the Home Depot building on Pemberville Road. It is also expected to open in 2023, and will create 2,174 jobs.
After the meeting, the commissioners were asked if they weighed the concerns of a half-dozen First Solar neighbors who have spoken against the expansion and lobbied for more money for the township.
“65% is a good compromise,” said Commissioner Craig LaHote of the tax abatement. “First Solar’s been a good company, with a lot of good jobs.”
The Lake Township Trustees and Lake Local Schools Board of Education have approved the agreements with First Solar for the expansion.
First Solar’s Lake Township plant opened in 2019. The $400 million facility is 1.2 million-square feet and produces the Series 6 thin-film PV modules.
Lake schools is receiving $898,000 annually for 15 years out of that tax abatement deal.
First Solar’s original Wood County campus is west on Route 795 in Perrysburg Township.