Getting vaccinated in Ohio may be worth a million bucks — literally. But it’s gold all by itself, said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison.
“Whether or not you think you may be the recipients of one of these initiatives, we want to encourage you to get vaccinated because of the benefits it offers all on its own,” he said at Thursday’s board of health meeting.
In his report to the board, Robison said that Gov. Mike DeWine’s vaccination incentives, including $1 million and free college tuition, have some positives.
“There’s more attention being drawn to vaccines now,” he said.
Robison also addressed DeWine announcing on Wednesday that state health orders will be dropped on June 2.
“Does that mean the restaurants, the servers would not have to wear masks anymore?” said board President Cathy Nelson.
“That is my understanding,” Robison said.
He added that individual businesses and organizations may make decisions that are best for them.
The health department will be putting together resources for the public on best practices to navigate how they can stay safe and keep the community safe while helping the economy to recover, Robison said.
“There will be folks all over the place in terms of how they understand this, and this will help people navigate what’s out there,” he said. “Although this definitely does open up opportunities, I think there probably will still be people wanting to see some of those guidelines remain.”
“I think it’s going to be hard for any business, once any state mandate is gone, to mandate masks,” said board member Tom Milbrodt. “I think it’s important to realize that the CDC said masks are not needed anymore if you’re vaccinated, but are for people who are not vaccinated.”
The board also talked about starting to meet in person. Meetings have been remote since Wood County has been “red” or level 3, for many months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meetings could be held in a larger facility, such as the nearby Wood County Job and Family Services building, Robison said.
Board member Richard Strow said that the health board could have both online and in-person meetings.
“I would very much, from a personal standpoint, love to be able to go back to in-person meetings and set that example for the county. To kind of let everybody know the storm has passed and we can go back to being who we are,” he said.
Robison also reported on robust vaccination in the county; 47% of the total population has been vaccinated. This includes 87% of those ages 65 and older have been vaccinated, he said.
There has been a substantial drop-off in demand for vaccinations, so the health department is pivoting its operations. A walk-in clinic offered at the health department on East Gypsy Lane Road has been successful, with 100 coming by this week, Robison said.
There are 40 walk-in sites between Lucas and Wood counties, he said.