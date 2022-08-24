The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission discussed a number of issues during their monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Resident Rose Drain said that someone had expressed a concern to her about how the proposed changes to the city’s zoning code may affect the historic character of some parts of the city.
“I’ve heard that several times, probably from the same person,” said Planning Director Heather Sayler. She pointed out that the historic preservation language in the city’s ordinances will not be changing.
“None of that language is changing,” Sayler said, acknowledging that the historic preservation ordinance does contain a lot of information. “It’s the same process, same language,” which is meshed with the zoning code, she said.
Picking up an earlier discussion, Drain said she thought owners of historic properties might be encouraged to seek out the local historic designation for their property.
The HPC also voted to pass on to city council a series of recommended alterations to the city’s historic preservation legislation. As discussed during their July meeting, the changes were recommended to edit, clarify, and to remove redundancy in the legislation, specifically focusing on the section of the ordinance relating to landscaping. The recommendations will go on to council, who will pass them on to planning commission for review. They will then come back to council for a public hearing prior to a vote.
Also at the meeting, the commission:
• Heard from resident Harlan Arnold, who said that he has been researching the history of his home in the 200 block of Ridge Street, which he said was built around 1888. Among others, the home was owned by Benjamin Abbott, who he said was a judge, justice of the peace and mayor of the city in the late 1800s.
• Heard about the upcoming events in the city related to the Ohio Open Doors program, taking place Sept. 17. Marissa Muniz, marketing and education coordinator for the Wood County Museum, noted the statewide event is a collaboration with the Ohio History Connection in Columbus. Locally, the Wood County District Public Library will be opening the Carter House, while the museum, in collaboration with Wood County Agventure, will be holding tours at the museum.
• Set its next meeting for Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.