Comments are due by Friday on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s draft of Walk.Bike.Ohio, Ohio’s first statewide plan for active modes of transportation.
Active transportation opportunities provide mobility, economic, health, environmental and quality of life benefits to residents. These are critical as demographic and social trends demonstrate an increasing need for healthy, accessible and affordable transportation options.
Walk.Bike.Ohio seeks to advance active transportation in the state by documenting existing conditions, identifying roles and responsibilities of various partners, and outlining critical actions for ODOT to focus on over the next five years. The themes, strategies and action steps in Walk.Bike.Ohio will address the plan’s goals of safety, equity, network connectivity, network utilization, preservation and quality of life. Many of Ohio’s residents depend on walking or bicycling to remain mobile and connected; and so many also are choosing and prioritizing healthy, sustainable lifestyles.
ODOT invites feedback on this draft plan.
The plan includes:
An introduction to the plan and an overview of the benefits of active transportation
A robust analysis of the current condition of walking and biking in Ohio, examined through the lens of each goal, such as safety
A list of statewide performance measures established for tracking progress on the plan’s goals
An overview of the roles and responsibilities of key partners who plan, design, construct and maintain bicycle and pedestrian networks and support related efforts. These include local governments, regional planning organizations, advocates and nonprofits, and other state and federal agencies.
An action plan that ODOT will help advance over the next five years, in coordination with key partners.
Download a copy at the Walk.Bike.Ohio website – transportation.ohio.gov/walkbike.
After reviewing the draft, share feedback at PublicInput.com/Walk.Bike.Ohio by Friday.
To receive a printed copy of the plan and survey, or to request specialized communication needs, email statewide.planning@dot.ohio.gov or call 614-466-7410 and provide name, phone number and mailing address. Comments can also be mailed to:
Walk.Bike.Ohio
ODOT MS 3280
1980 W Broad St,
Columbus, OH 43223