The Wood County Museum is opening a new rotating outdoor porch exhibits for the public throughout the summer.
The first exhibit, “Journey Stories,” shows how the evolution of transportation and mobility changed the landscape of early Wood County.
“As we recognize 2020 as our bicentennial, this exhibit reminds us how the hopes of a fresh start in a new land offered the thrill of travel but also the grim realities of the Black Swamp,” a news release stated.
This exhibit will be on display from the museum porch through May 27.