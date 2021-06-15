Masks are not mandated in Wood County parks and at the facilities.
But it’s OK for people walking the trails or participating in programs to wear one.
“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” said board President Sandy Wiechman at last week’s Wood County Park District board meeting, held at Arrowwood Archery Range, just outside of the city. “There’s situations where I still want to wear a mask and I put it on.”
Looking at Ohio Department of Health guidelines, a mask is not required for those who are fully vaccinated, Wiechman said.
“Now if you’re not vaccinated, everyone encourages you to wear a mask,” she said. “But we can’t say ‘wear a mask’ … we just can’t do that.”
Corrine Gordon, historic farm and history specialist who works for the park district at Carter Historic Farm, asked about mask wearing during programs where there’s no chance that the children are vaccinated.
“If I have a group from school, am I limiting how many can come in the house, are they wearing masks?” Gordon said.
“I don’t know how you’re going to prevent that,” said board member Kim Rose.
The board and Director Neil Munger said that staff can continue to run their programs while considering attendance, social distancing and indoor/outdoor settings.
“If you’re more comfortable restricting the limit of people, I have no problem with that,” Munger said.
Munger said that staff can limit how many people are in a building or program. They can also make decisions on a case by case basis.
Board member Tom Myers said that there has to be trust that as adults everybody will do the right thing, regarding masks.
“Everything is gray, there is no black and white,” Myers said. “I think it’s very complicated, still.
“I still go back to common sense. I hope the people that are participating are doing the right thing for everybody,” he said.
Board member Bill Cameron also said that worrying about the coronavirus is going to probably always be there — just like there is concern about spreading other illnesses.
“I don’t belittle COVID by any means,” he said. “It’s just always going to be a risk.”
The staff must be open and welcome, Myers said, not discouraging people to visit parks or do a program.
“That’s the wrong message to send as well. We have to look for a balance,” he said. “Quite frankly we are providing a service that we want people to partake in.”