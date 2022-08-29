Columbus Teachers Strike

Students show support for their striking teachers outside Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A strike by teachers in Ohio's largest school district entered its third day Wednesday — the first day of school for some 47,000 students, with some of those students and their parents rallying to their sides. 

 AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Students in Ohio's largest school district were returning Monday to classrooms after members of the union representing teachers and other employees approved a contract, ending a strike that began a week ago.

The Columbus Education Association's nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals on Sunday voted 71% to 29% to approve the new three-year contract with Columbus City Schools.

