A Columbus man accused of kicking his way out of a patrol cruise has pleaded not guilty.
James Edward Swisher, 30, of Columbus and currently in jail, appeared via video Tuesday for his arraignment in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Swisher was indicted March 16 for vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and escape, a second-degree felony.
He entered pleas of not guilty to all three charges.
On Feb. 25, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to southbound Interstate 75 in Portage Township to assist a Fairfield County sheriff’s deputy with an inmate attempting to escape his custody. Swisher was being transported from the Northwest Community Corrections Center to the Fairfield County jail.
He reportedly was kicked out of the SEARCH program, thus violating his community control sanctions.
According to court documents, Swisher started kicking the rear passenger window of the deputy’s patrol vehicle then ripped off the rear interior strobe lights before he started hitting the rear windshield.
Due to his behavior, the deputy pulled over when Swisher shattered the rear window. Swisher then climbed out of the patrol car.
Wood County communications received several 911 calls reporting the deputy and Swisher fighting on the right shoulder of I-75.
The deputy sustained small cuts to his hands and legs from the broken glass while attempting to subdue Swisher.
His pretrial is set for April 4.
Bond, which was set at $50,000 by Bowling Green Municipal Court, was continued.
If Swisher posts bond, he likely will be transferred to Fairfield County, said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson.