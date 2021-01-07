A vehicle stop resulted in a Columbus man being arrested for possession of cocaine.
On Saturday around 11:03 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was behind a silver Hyundai that did not have a license plate light illuminating the rear plate. The vehicle also had brake lights illuminated while not braking.
The officer stopped the vehicle on Palmer Avenue near South Enterprise Street and approached the driver`s side of the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Robert Caesar, 21.
According to the police report, the smell of burnt marijuana was prevalent and Caesar admitted he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle approximately two hours ago. He said he had no marijuana on him.
A search of his pockets found nothing illegal. The officers advised the vehicle was going to be searched due to the odor of burnt marijuana and the driver saying there was a bag of marijuana under the driver’s seat.
The bag was found and as the search continued, police found a pack of cigarettes in the center console. A look inside the pack showed a small plastic baggie that Caesar reportedly admitted was cocaine.
He was arrested for possession of cocaine and cited for possession of marijuana and failure to reinstate license. He was taken to jail.