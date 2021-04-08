Columbia Gas crews will intermittently close Poe Road between Mercer and Dunbridge roads over the next two weeks as a result of gas line work on Interstate 75.
The closure is slated to begin Friday at midnight and extend to noon on Saturday. It will then pick back up Saturday at midnight and extend to noon on Sunday.
Beginning Monday, crews will work from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day until the project is complete.
The stretch of road will be fully open and accessible to traffic during non-work hours.
During work hours, a clearly marked detour will connect motorists to Mercer Road and Dunbridge Road via Wooster Street.