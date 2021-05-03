Columbia Gas is set to begin a project in Bowling Green to replace aging gas lines with newer, state-of-the-art plastic pipe.
The work will take place largely on Haskins Road between Ranch Court and Wooster Street. Sections of Gustin Avenue, Keil Court, Garden Court, Wallace Avenue, Parker Street and Lambert Drive are included. Installation will also extend a bit further west on Wooster.
In total, crews plan to install roughly 10,000 feet of new pipe, serving approximately 165 residences.
Preconstruction camera work is already underway and residents should expect actual construction to begin within the next few weeks. Columbia Gas and its contractor, Mid-Ohio Pipeline, will begin by installing the new main line and then proceed to service lines for individual properties. Some gas meters may be relocated.
The new plastic pipe has several benefits, including enhanced safety features and the ability to bend to the earth’s contour while expanding and contracting with shifting temperatures. Once installed, the modernized system will last longer and reduce the amount of future maintenance required for upkeep.
The project requires only a short interruption to natural gas service. Columbia Gas crews or contractors will contact affected customers to schedule the brief shut off and relight appointments. All employees and contractors carry identification cards with their names and photograph and must show them upon request.
Due to the coronavirus, crews are also following strict recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There is no additional cost to customers and Columbia Gas will restore all impacted property. For more information, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement. For a short video explaining the process, visit https://vimeo.com/481327238